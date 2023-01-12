"Excited and scared": Hockey dad scores $1 million lottery jackpot while at a tournament

A BC hockey dad accustomed to cheering on his children during their games has scored a big lottery jackpot for himself.

Michael Kriberg of Victoria, BC, was attending a hockey tournament with his family when he decided to check his Lotto Max ticket from the November 29, 2022 draw.

“I was at a hockey tournament in Nanaimo and I used the BCLC! Lotto App on my phone to validate my ticket,” said Kriberg. “The first thing that crossed my mind was, ‘Holy smokes!'”

Kriberg scored a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the ticket he purchased at the Country Grocer at Royal Oak Shopping Centre in Victoria.

He was most excited to share the great news with his wife, who he described as being “excited and in disbelief.”

“I’m excited and scared,” Kriberg added. “This win will make things more comfortable.”

Victoria’s newest millionaire adds that he will use the money to pay off his mortgage, travel, and help his family.