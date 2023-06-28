"Is this real?": Lotto winner planning retirement after scoring massive prize

A stop for gas has revved up a lotto player’s retirement plans after it led to him winning an extra-large prize.

Michael Beauchamp of Cranbrook, BC, purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the June 20, 2023, draw from the Petro Canada on Cranbrook Street North. He was commuting to work when he decided to check his ticket via BCLC’s Lotto! App.

It was a good thing that he had pulled his vehicle to the side of the road because he had won $500,000 on the Lotto Max Extra.

“I was on my way to work when I pulled over to check my ticket,” said Beauchamp, who matched all four of the Extra numbers. “I was shocked and had to ask myself, ‘Is this real?'”

The Kootenays resident shared the news with his partner, Patti, before continuing his drive.

“I sent Patti a picture and asked her if it was real,” he added. “She’s the only one I’ve told so far and she was like, ‘Wow!’ She was super happy for me.”

Beauchamp shared that he has started to look for a house to purchase and that the win still feels surreal. When asked how it feels to be a big winner, he replied with excitement for the future.

“Speechless and phenomenal,” Beauchamp said. “I can relax a bit and start planning for retirement.”