"It was a surreal!": Christmas comes early for lucky lottery winner

A Canadian woman ended up getting a perfect gift just in time for the holidays when she bought a lottery ticket while she was out shopping a few weeks ago.

“I was shopping for Scratch & Win tickets to give as gifts,” Meghan Reaume said. “Then I saw the Lotto Max jackpot was over $50 million, so I bought myself a ticket as it was Friday!”

She then totally forgot about the ticket that day, but when she eventually remembered she was shocked to discover she was $500,000 richer.

“I showed my dad my phone, and he said, ‘No way!’ It was a surreal Saturday.”

The Comox, BC, resident says she wants to take her winnings and use them to visit loved ones in Ontario who she hasn’t seen in years in what’s expected to be an emotional reunion.

“I’m still processing – it feels like a dream!”

Reaume purchased the winning ticket at Esso on Anderton Road in Comox.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $43 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $169 million from Lotto Max.

