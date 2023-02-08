A 38-year-old government employee won big with a lottery subscription

Most of us usually just get junk mail in our inbox but one lottery player had every reason to celebrate when she received some welcome news.

Megan Difrancescantonio is a 38-year-old government employee who lives in Milton, Ontario. She said she has a lottery subscription and was thrilled when she learned that she had won big for the first time.

“I got an email. I was very happy to see the news,” she said.

Difrancescantonio had managed to match the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order, netting her a $100,000 win in the December 21, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I told my husband, and he was very happy, too,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her cheque.

Although most winners often already know what they plan to do with their money, Difrancescantonio is taking things as they come and says she doesn’t really have any plans for the $100,000 in her bank account.

“It’s a surreal and exciting experience,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.