Truck driver wins the lottery three times using the same five-number combination

A lottery player from the US has discovered that his favourite numbers have brought him luck for the third time.

The 52-year-old truck driver from Charles County, Maryland, found himself at the lottery headquarters yet again to claim his latest prize.

According to a release on the Maryland Lottery website, the winner has chosen to stay anonymous, instead opting to be called “Big Winner” — a nickname he chose to share the story of his good fortune. The winner stated that his hobbies include going to the racetracks and playing the Maryland Lottery Racetrax game.

While at the prize centre to claim his cheque, he said that he had placed a US$1 bet on the Pick 5 game using the numbers 4, 8, 5, 4, and 8 — the same combination that had won him two prizes worth a total of US$100,000 in May 2022.

“It hit last year and it hit again,” he said. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number’ and we keep winning with it.”

So what’s the secret behind Big Winner’s crazy luck?

He said that people who win on their lucky numbers make the mistake of never playing them again.

Last year, he said that he had planned to buy his fiancée’s son a dirtbike and was going to put the rest of the $100,000 in savings.

As for what he plans to do with his $50,000 this year, he said that he’ll be using the money to take a much-needed vacation.

The winner purchased his ticket at Big Mouth Beer at 2175 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The store will also receive a $500 bonus from Maryland Lottery.