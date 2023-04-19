Lottery winner says she hasn't had a good night's sleep since she won

Financial security might translate to better sleep for some, but for one lottery player, a big win has had her losing sleep.

Mary Divok is a mother and grandmother from Hamilton, Ontario. She said she has been playing the lottery for a long time and enjoys playing her favourite games.

“I play instant tickets weekly and my favourite game is bingo,” she said.

One day, Divok was betting on her $5 Instant Plinko ticket. When she saw her number come up, she couldn’t believe her luck.

“I matched the number 38, which is my lucky number!” she said. “I thought I won $10,000 and was in disbelief.”

However, it turned out that Divok actually won a much bigger prize.

“When my son and I went to the store to validate it and I saw $100,000 on the screen, I immediately thought of all the things I could do for my kids,” she said. “I was flabbergasted.”

Ever since she found out about her big win, Divok said that she hadn’t had a good night’s sleep.

While at the OLG Prize Center to claim her prize, she said she plans to use her windfall to take care of her family but will also buy something for herself.

“I feel so pleased to be a big winner,” the winner shared. “I would like to share this with my kids and grandkids. I will also purchase a brand-new wheelchair and help my granddaughter with her university.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines.