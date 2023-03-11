It was a birthday gift to remember for one lottery winner from Nova Scotia.

New Waterford resident Marie McCarthy was celebrating her birthday when her grandson Jeff gave her a lottery ticket as a gift. Although she’s not a regular lottery player, McCarthy said that she buys tickets as gifts for special occasions.

According to Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC), Cape Breton residents were abuzz ever since news broke that someone in the region had purchased the winning ticket for the largest ever lottery prize won in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes.

So when Jeff told her that she got all the winning numbers, McCarthy refused to believe him.

“Jeff checked the ticket and he hollered down, ‘You got all the numbers,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, right,'” McCarthy recalled. “He came running down the stairs with his phone out checking it and kept saying I had all the numbers.”

It was no joke: McCarthy had won a life-changing $31 million jackpot in the January 31, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

She’ll be using a large chunk of her money to help her loved ones and said that she plans to share the money with her immediate family, brothers and sisters. She’ll also be paying off the mortgages for her nieces and nephews.

As for herself, McCarthy will be getting herself a new set of wheels and not just any car — she’s getting a vintage Cadillac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

“It doesn’t seem real,” she said. “I never really thought about a bucket list or anything before because I never figured I’d have the money to do anything on it.”

The winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at Needs Convenience on Emerald Street in New Waterford, NS.