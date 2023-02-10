"I purchased the ticket in a bit of a hurry": Father of three shocked by lottery win

One Ontario lottery player was in a rush when he purchased his ticket that he was absolutely shocked when he found out that he had won.

Mansoor Mansoor, who lives in Windsor, is a father of three who has been trying his luck in the lottery for five years.

“I always play Instant Bingo and Crossword,” said the 55-year-old.

He recalls going to Zehrs on Tecumseh Road and buying his ticket.

“I purchased the ticket in a bit of a hurry, so I decided to scratch the bar code to check it quickly,” he recalled.

Mansoor was stunned when he discovered that he had won the Instant Crossword Tripler top prize of $100,000.

“I saw the $100,000 prize amount come up and I felt great,” he said. “I was so happy and shocked.”

Of course, he had to share the happy news with his wife.

“The first person I told is my wife – she was very happy for me!” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his prize.

When asked what he has planned for his winnings, he said, “I will think about it.”

For now, he seems happy to savour the experience.

“This win feels very good,” he said.