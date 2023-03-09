“I had a big smile on my face that wouldn’t go away": Warehouse worker wins lottery

A lottery winner from Ontario is getting ready to cross off some destinations on her travel bucket list.

Lyn-Lyn Ochinang is a warehouse worker who lives in Brampton. She said that she’s a regular lottery player and often enjoys playing her favourite game, Lotto 6/49. So during the holidays, she purchased a ticket for a draw in December.

Ochinang checked the results by scanning her ticket with her phone and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“When I scanned my ticket on the OLG App I saw ‘Big Winner – Congratulations!’ When I took a closer look, I saw $100,000 and was so happy,” she recalled.

It was a memorable holiday season for Ochinang, who won a Lotto 6/49 Super Draw prize worth $100,000 in the December 24, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Ochinang said that she was so happy with her win that she simply couldn’t stop smiling.

“I had a big smile on my face that wouldn’t go away,” she said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings, she said that she plans to share her winnings with her family; she’ll be giving some money to her sister and plans to buy a very special birthday gift for her mother. Ochinang said she also plans to travel to her home country to visit family.

But the win will also allow her to finally head to her dream destination.

“I will also fulfill my dream of travelling to Europe,” she said.

Ochinang’s winning ticket was purchased at Gore Convenience on The Gore Road in Brampton.