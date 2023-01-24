"That was me!": Man's neighbour told him someone in their area won the lottery

Imagine someone telling you that a lucky person in your city won the lottery — and being able to tell them that it was actually you. That’s exactly what happened to one winner from Ontario.

Fifty-seven-year-old Lyle Junkin is a retiree who lives in Richmond, Ontario. Late last year, he decided to splurge on a $100 lottery ticket — the limited edition Instant Ultimate game.

When he went to the store to scan his ticket, he recalls hearing the winning jingle and assuming that there must have been a glitch.

“When I went to the store to validate it and the machine froze, all the people around me were so amazed,” recalled Junkin, who realized that he was one of the top winners from the Instant Ultimate December 31, 2022 draw.

His prize: $1 million.

He shared the news with his daughters who were excited for him. Word also quickly spread in the area about the big winner.

“My neighbour said to me, ‘I heard someone in Richmond won $1 million’ I said, ‘That was me!'” said Junkin.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, he said that he plans to share his windfall with his kids. He’ll also be investing his money and he’s considering buying a cottage.

“I am going to take my mom and sister on a trip as well,” he said.

But most of all, Junkin is looking forward to a more comfortable retirement.

“It’s an extravagant feeling – I feel more comfortable being a retired man,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville.