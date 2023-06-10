Lottery winner wakes up $22 million richer after buying ticket online

Imagine waking up and checking your email to find out that you won the lottery and not just any prize — a huge $22 million jackpot.

That’s the shocking and happy reality for one lottery player who purchased a Lotto Max ticket online.

According to a release, the winner is based in Ontario and is now $22 million richer after the Friday, June 9 draw. The winning numbers are 07, 10, 12, 31, 37, 42, 44, and 34.

More details to come after the winner comes forward to claim their prize.

The $22 million jackpot is the second big win for the province in less than a week.

All eyes were on the prize when the Lotto Max prize reached the maximum limit of $70 million and the Tuesday, June 6 draw resulted in two winners: one in Victoria, BC and another in Ontario.

The winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Windsor, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

No one won the second prize during Friday’s draw but someone did win an Encore prize worth $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the search is still on for the winner of another $70 million prize.

In what it calls a rare occurrence in Canadian lottery history,” OLG said that a $70 million-winning Lotto Max ticket from 2022 is still unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased in Scarborough, Ontario and the draw took place on June 28, 2022, and the winner has one year to collect their prize. Now, with the deadline just weeks away, OLG has been inundated with calls.

“In general, we’ve had about 760 inquiries,” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

