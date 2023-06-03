No one won the $70 million lottery prize but two people woke up winners

If you bought a lottery ticket, here’s hoping you at least won a Free Play because the jackpot is still up for grabs.

The Lotto Max prize still stands at the maximum of $70 million after no one matched the winning numbers 01, 12, 16, 21, 29, 43, 49, and 08.

But there were two big winners during the Friday, June 2 draw

Even though no one won the top prize, one ticket matched six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number.

According to the PlayNow website, someone won the second prize worth $342,257.10 and the winning ticket was purchased in Ontario.

Someone woke up a millionaire this weekend after winning one of the ten MaxMillions prizes. After matching the numbers 20, 31, 34, 37, 40, 45, and 47, the lucky lottery player will soon be taking home a cheque for $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, June 6, and in addition to the $70 million prize, there are now 16 MaxMillions prizes to be won.

The last time someone won a major Lotto Max prize was on April 25, when an Alberta lottery player won the $55 million prize.

The biggest Lotto Max total prize on offer was a $70 million jackpot with 70 Maxmillions between the June 18 and June 22 draws in 2022.