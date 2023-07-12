NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Mid-week win: Someone in Canada just won a $1 million lottery prize

Jul 12 2023
A massive lottery prize is still up for grabs after no one matched the winning numbers 05, 16, 23, 24, 31, 40, 48, and 03 in the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, July 11.

As a result, the main prize for the next draw is even bigger, with the jackpot now at $65 million.

But there were still some big winners last night.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, one lottery player came close to winning the main prize. Still, a second prize worth $243,397.30 is undoubtedly a cause for celebration for the winner who purchased their lucky ticket in Ontario.

There were six Maxmillions prizes to be won; however, only one person won the seven-figure prize.

Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Someone in Atlantic Canada woke up $1 million richer on Wednesday. According to Atlantic Lottery, the new millionaire purchased their ticket in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The next Lotto Max draw will have an estimated eight Maxmillions prizes and will take place on Friday, July 14.

