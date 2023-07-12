Mid-week win: Someone in Canada just won a $1 million lottery prize

A massive lottery prize is still up for grabs after no one matched the winning numbers 05, 16, 23, 24, 31, 40, 48, and 03 in the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, July 11.

As a result, the main prize for the next draw is even bigger, with the jackpot now at $65 million.

But there were still some big winners last night.

Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $60 million + est. 6 MAXMILLIONS. Where would you buy a place with a view if you won?

Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/EEvV2bPasG — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) July 11, 2023

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, one lottery player came close to winning the main prize. Still, a second prize worth $243,397.30 is undoubtedly a cause for celebration for the winner who purchased their lucky ticket in Ontario.

There were six Maxmillions prizes to be won; however, only one person won the seven-figure prize.

Someone in Atlantic Canada woke up $1 million richer on Wednesday. According to Atlantic Lottery, the new millionaire purchased their ticket in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The next Lotto Max draw will have an estimated eight Maxmillions prizes and will take place on Friday, July 14.