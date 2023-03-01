An extremely lucky lottery player in Canada just woke up to some life-changing news: after several draws without a winner, they just won a massive Lotto Max jackpot.

The draw took place on Tuesday, February 28, and the winning numbers were 01, 03, 08, 24, 35, 42, 43, and 18.

As for the prize, the winner will get to take home a huge cheque for $55 million. Additional details have yet to be released but in an email to Daily Hive, a representative confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased in BC.

What would you do with that kind of money? It turns out that there’s a lot of planning required before even claiming a windfall of that size. Here’s what one expert suggests.

February 28 was also a lucky night for another lottery player. After matching six out of seven numbers, they won the Lotto Max second prize worth $219,095.40.

The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 3, and the total prize has reset to an estimated $14 million.