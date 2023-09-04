Numbers picked by winner's mom leads to $1M lottery win 30 years later

A lottery winner and his wife couldn’t believe their luck after a set of numbers chosen for them 30 years ago landed them $1 million.

Carol and Ronald (Ron) Francis have been married for 30 years and live in Kitchener, Ontario. Thirty years ago, Ron’s mom picked a set of numbers for the couple, and they’ve been playing it ever since.

One day, the couple purchased a ticket for an upcoming Lotto Max draw when the jackpot was at $55 million. As usual, they played their special set of numbers.

“I just woke up when Ron asked me to check our ticket on the app. I saw the Big Winner screen and thought I was seeing things,” said Carol. “I checked it again, then showed Ron.”

That’s when they realized that the numbers from Ron’s mom were indeed lucky: they had won a $1 million prize in the August 11, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

“We started screaming and cheering,” recalled Ron.

When they took a screenshot and sent it to their kids, Ron said, “They thought we won $1,000. I told them to count the zeroes — they couldn’t believe it!”

Now $1 million richer, the couple said they’ll be using their money to pay off bills and share some of their winnings with their children.

“Ron and I plan to treat ourselves to a very long overdue vacation to relax and celebrate together,” said Carol. “This feels great. Like freedom.”

The couple’s winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on King Street in Waterloo.