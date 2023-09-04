Numbers picked by winner's mom leads to $1M lottery win 30 years later

NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Irish Mae Silvestre
Sep 4 2023, 10:00 am
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive | OLG

A lottery winner and his wife couldn’t believe their luck after a set of numbers chosen for them 30 years ago landed them $1 million.

Carol and Ronald (Ron) Francis have been married for 30 years and live in Kitchener, Ontario. Thirty years ago, Ron’s mom picked a set of numbers for the couple, and they’ve been playing it ever since.

One day, the couple purchased a ticket for an upcoming Lotto Max draw when the jackpot was at $55 million. As usual, they played their special set of numbers.

“I just woke up when Ron asked me to check our ticket on the app. I saw the Big Winner screen and thought I was seeing things,” said Carol. “I checked it again, then showed Ron.”

Carol and Ron from Kitchener, Ontario (OLG)

That’s when they realized that the numbers from Ron’s mom were indeed lucky: they had won a $1 million prize in the August 11, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

“We started screaming and cheering,” recalled Ron.

When they took a screenshot and sent it to their kids, Ron said, “They thought we won $1,000. I told them to count the zeroes — they couldn’t believe it!”

Now $1 million richer, the couple said they’ll be using their money to pay off bills and share some of their winnings with their children.

“Ron and I plan to treat ourselves to a very long overdue vacation to relax and celebrate together,” said Carol. “This feels great. Like freedom.”

The couple’s winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on King Street in Waterloo.

