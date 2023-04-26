Someone just won a $55M lottery prize -- here's where the winning ticket was sold

If you play the lottery, you might want to check your ticket because someone just won and the prize was massive.

Someone’s about to claim a life-changing amount of money after winning in the Tuesday, April 25 Lottomax draw. And after almost a month without a winner, the jackpot had swelled to $55 million.

The winner managed to match the seven numbers plus the bonus number. The winning numbers are 04, 19, 21, 33, 37, 38, 39, and 42. And according to the PlayNow website, the winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

There were also a bunch of other winners in last night’s draw.

After matching six out of seven numbers, two people will be splitting the Lottomax second prize and will soon be getting a cheque for $106,801.00. Those two winning tickets were sold in Quebec.

The last time the Lottomax jackpot was won was on March 31, when two Canadians took home the jackpot — worth $60 million.

The winners were Janice and Randy Glays of Winnipeg, and their win is the largest single-ticket win purchased in Manitoba’s history.

The couple said they plan to share their money with their family and also use it to travel and buy a new home.

“It’s so life-changing,” said Janice. “And obviously not just for us. It’s going to change our family’s lives for generations.”