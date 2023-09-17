Lottery player just became a multimillionaire overnight after $5 million win

It’s going to be a memorable weekend for one lottery player who just woke up to the news that they just won a $5 million prize.

There was a massive jackpot up for grabs during the draw, which took place on Saturday, September 16. The Lotto 6/49 gold ball prize had grown to a jaw-dropping $62 million, but it looks like the prize is about to get even bigger because no one won during the draw.

Someone did have the exact match for the white ball prize (winning numbers 74564479-02) and will be scooping up a $1 million prize. According to PlayNow, that lucky lottery ticket was purchased in Quebec.

But that wasn’t the biggest prize during last night’s draw.

The classic winning numbers are 05, 09, 14, 29, 37, 38, and bonus number 18. After matching all six winning numbers, one lottery player just became a multimillionaire after winning the classic draw’s top prize worth $5 million and as for the winning ticket that was sold in Ontario.

Another Ontario player won big as well. After matching five of the six winning numbers plus the bonus number, they’re now $342,249.70 richer.

The winning numbers for the classic draw extra are 10, 24, 30, and 94, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

Since no one won the gold ball prize, the jackpot has grown to $64 million. The next draw will take place on Wednesday. Good luck!