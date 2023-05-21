For one lucky Canadian lottery winner, this year’s Victoria Day long weekend will be truly memorable.

Someone will soon be taking home the $5 million Lotto 6/49 prize after winning in the classic draw, which took place on Saturday, May 20. The winner managed to match all six of the winning numbers.

And if you’re on the east coast, you might want to check your ticket because according to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was purchased in the New Brunswick town of Rothesay.

The classic winning numbers are 04, 06, 23, 27, 41, 48, and 28.

There were no Gold Ball winners in last night’s draw — a prize worth a jaw-dropping $28 million. However, after matching the winning numbers 78536700-01, someone in Quebec did win a prize worth $1 million.

There were other winners in the classic draw: two winning tickets will split the second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers. One ticket was purchased online at PlayNow and another in Mission, BC. As a result, both winners will soon have an extra $110,208 each in their bank accounts.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, May 24, and the Gold Jackpot is now worth a sizeable $30 million.

No one won the $50 million jackpot during the LottoMax draw, which took place on Friday, May 19. However, two winning tickets were sold in Ontario. One winner won the MaxMillions prize worth $1 million, while another won the LottoMax second prize worth $232,634.80.

The LottoMax prize has now grown to $55 million with around four MaxMillions prizes.