Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just became a brand new millionaire

It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend for two Canadian lottery winners.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, June 24 and although no one won the gold ball prize worth $14 million, two winners will still have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

A lucky winner won a white ball prize worth $1 million after matching the winning numbers 20690698-01. According to the PlayNow website, the winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

No one had the six winning numbers for the classic draw prize, which was worth $5 million. However, someone did win the second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers. The ticket was purchased in Ontario and the winner will soon get to take home a cheque for $101,801.80.

Last weekend’s Lotto 6/49 draw on June 17 also resulted in some pretty big wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Someone from Courtenay, BC won a white ball prize worth $1 million, while a lotto player in Quebec won a whopping $5 million classic draw prize after matching all six of the winning numbers.

There were also two classic draw second prize winners from BC — one from Prince George, another from Vancouver. Each of them won a $139,300.30 prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday and the gold ball jackpot has now grown to $16 million.