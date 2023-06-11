Lottery winner just became a brand new millionaire this weekend

One lottery winner has a million reasons to celebrate after a big win this weekend.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, June 10 and although no one won the gold ball worth a jaw-dropping $40 million, there were still some pretty big wins.

After matching the numbers 77624833-01, someone won the white ball prize worth $1 million and according to the PlayNow website, the winning ticket was purchased in Quebec.

There were no winners for the classic draw (a $5 million jackpot) but two people in Ontario did win the second prize after matching five out of six numbers. Each one gets to take home a cheque for $139,752.10.

There was also another big winner further west.

After matching the Classic Draw Extra winning numbers 6, 11, 59, and 96, someone won $500,000 and according to PlayNow, the winning ticket was purchased in Victoria, BC.

Friday, June 9 was a life-changing day for one lotto player who won the Lotto Max prize worth $22 million. After buying the ticket online, the winner no doubt woke up to an email informing them of the happy news. According to a release, the winner is based in Ontario. The winning numbers are 07, 10, 12, 31, 37, 42, 44, and 34.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, June 14. In addition to the $5 million classic prize, the gold ball prize has now grown to $42 million.