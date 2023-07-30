A lucky lottery player just became a new millionaire overnight

Whether they know it yet or not, a lottery player just woke up $1 million richer on Sunday after the Lotto 6/49 draw, which took place on Saturday, July 29.

The winner will soon be claiming a $1 million cheque after winning the guaranteed white ball prize after their ticket matched the winning numbers 43497798-01.

The main gold prize is still anyone’s to win after no one won the prize worth $34 million. The winning numbers were 02, 07, 08, 18, 33, 36, and 14.

There was no winner for the classic draw prize worth $5 million, but someone did win the second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers. According to PlayNow, that lottery player purchased their winning ticket somewhere in Western Canada and will soon be taking home a prize worth $185,902.10.

No one won the classic draw extra prize worth $500,000 either.

As for the guaranteed prize worth $10,000 each, here’s where the winning tickets were purchased:

BC: three winners (West Kelowna, Prince George, and Kamloops)

Western Canada: four winners

Ontario: eight winners

Quebec: three winners

Atlantic Canada: two winners.

That main prize now stands at $36 million in the next Lotto 6/49 draw, which will take place on Wednesday, August 2.