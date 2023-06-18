Someone in Canada just became a multimillionaire this weekend

What a way to wake up on a Sunday! Whether or not they’re aware of it yet, a lucky lottery player just won a multimillion-dollar prize.

Someone in Canada is the owner of the ticket that matches all six winning numbers (16, 31, 42, 44, 45, 48, and bonus 15) in the Lotto 6/49 classic draw on Saturday, June 17.

Their prize: a massive $5 million.

As for where the winner is located, according to the PlayNow website, the ticket was purchased in Quebec.

Although no one won the gold ball prize which was worth $10 million, someone from Courtenay, BC will soon be taking home a $1 million white ball prize. The winning numbers are 04589465-01.

There were other winners in last night’s draw, too.

After matching five of the six winning numbers, two people will split the second prize in the classic draw. As a result, the winners from BC will each get to take home a $139,300.30 prize. The winning tickets were purchased in Prince George and Vancouver.

Not a winner?

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, June 21 and there are two prizes up for grabs — a classic draw prize worth $5 million and a gold ball prize worth $12 million.