Lotto winner plans "Extra" special anniversary with half-million-dollar prize

A pit stop for gas has turned into the road for riches for a Canadian lotto player.

Lloyd Adams of Delta, BC, drove away with more than a tank of gas after winning the $500,000 Extra prize from the August 30, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Adams was shocked by the massive win and needed a second pair of eyes to confirm the amount.

“I had a few tickets with small wins, but I had the retailer check this ticket because I was in disbelief at the self-scanner,” he said of the moment he learned of his win.

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the ticket from validated his ticket at the Shell station on Canoe Pass Way in Tsawwassen. The first person he told was his wife, who was thrilled by the news.

“She was more excited than I was.”

Adams and his wife have a wedding anniversary coming up, and he shared that he “will have an extra special evening planned to celebrate.”

He plans on helping his family and living life in general with his jackpot. When asked how it feels to win the lottery, Adams replied, “Disbelief, I am a hard sell. However, this is exciting.”