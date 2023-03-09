Alberta woman considering bike trip around BC following lottery win

A Grande Prairie woman has much to celebrate after winning $250,000 on a scratch ticket.

Linda Reynolds bought her winning Crossword Premium ticket on February 21 from Wally’s Mini Mart in Grande Prairie.

“Once I scratched the next ticket, I realized I had six, seven, eight numbers and figured I won at least $1,000,” Reynolds recalled. “So, I went to check it at the store.”

You might also like: Sizzling and searing: Canada's summer forecast is out and it's HOT

"What a joke": Canadians drag Galen Weston Jr. for defending high food prices

Canada's first-ever WNBA game virtually sold out right away

She couldn’t believe her eyes when she scanned the ticket at the store.

“The first thing I said was ‘no fu**ing way!’” she laughed.

Reynolds plans to put most of her windfall away but is using $50,000 of it to treat herself. She isn’t sure what she wants to spend it on yet, but has a bike trip around BC in mind.

“It feels great, wonderful, marvellous!”