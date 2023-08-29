NewsLotteryCanada

Lottery winner filled up his gas tank and bank account in one trip

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Aug 29 2023, 5:41 pm
Lottery winner filled up his gas tank and bank account in one trip
BCLC

They say multitasking can spread you too thin, but one lottery player is an expert at filling up the tank and his bank account at the same time.

Libo Zhang, a Vancouver resident, won $675,000 playing Set for Life after a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a ticket.

“I was at the gas station and went in to buy a [Lotto] 6/49 ticket and saw Set for Life,” said Zhang in a press release from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC). “I had it folded in my pocket and decided to scratch an hour after I purchased it.”

lottery winner

BCLC

After he discovered his win, he told his wife, who needed proof. “She didn’t believe me when I first told her. I sent her a picture [of the ticket] so she could see,” he said.

He bought the Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket from Town Pantry inside the Chevron on Main Street and 41st Avenue in Vancouver.

Now, he’s celebrating winning the game’s top prize by taking his wife for a nice dinner and plans to help his son purchase a home. BCLC asked him how it felt to win, and he responded, “Surprised! Unbelievable!”

What would you do with more than half a million dollars in the bank?

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.