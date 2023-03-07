"I had a dream that I won $1 million": Lottery player's dream comes true... sort of

A lot of people dream of winning the lottery but one lottery player’s dream actually did come true.

Lemore Morrison, a resident of Brampton, Ontario, has been playing the lottery since he was in his twenties. After dreaming that he won $1 million in the lottery, the 34-year-old figured he might as well buy a ticket.

“I decided to test my luck on this ticket one day,” he said, opting for Instant Diamond Club.

After playing his ticket, Morrison discovered that he had won the game’s top prize: he’ll be taking home $250,000.

Morrison recalls staring at his wife in complete shock.

“I swear we checked the ticket 10 times before believing it was real,” he recalled. “I was calm but excited.”

It might be a quarter of the prize in his dream but Morrison says he’s content.

“I had a dream that I won $1 million about two weeks before this win, but I am so grateful for a $250,000 win,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Now that he’s a quarter of a million dollars richer, Morrison said that he’ll be going on vacation with his wife and putting the rest of the money towards investments.

“I feel like dreams really do come true and anything is possible,” said Morrison.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Peter Robertson Boulevard in Brampton.