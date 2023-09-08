“It’s unreal”: Homeownership dreams now a reality for new lotto millionaire

A stop for gas has revved up a lotto winner’s lifelong dream of owning a home.

Landon Tilitzky of Kamloops, BC, resident was shocked when he learned that he had won $1 million from the August 12, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s unreal,” said Tilitzky when he was asked how it feels to be a millionaire. “I still haven’t fully wrapped my head around it.

“I’ve always dreamed of buying a house and now that’s a reality.”

The Southern Interior resident bought the ticket from Petro Canada on Sydney Avenue, and was at home when he checked it on BCLC’s Lotto! App.

Tilitzky was excited to share the news with his parents, though both couldn’t believe the good news at first.

“I sent (my dad) a screenshot of the ticket and told him to call me,” explained Tilitzky. “When he called me back, he kept asking if it was real and for more proof because he couldn’t believe it.

“I texted (my mom) some housing questions and then she quickly began wondering why I was asking her those questions, so I had to tell her then. She was so happy for me.”

Tilitzky shared that he plans to treat his parents to a nice dinner and looks forward to surprising the rest of his family during a visit to the Okanagan this weekend.

As well as buying a home, he also hopes to attend a few different sporting events in the near future, including the Seattle Seahawks and Vancouver Canucks.