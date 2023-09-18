Lottery player was recovering from stomach flu when he bought a winning ticket

A lottery player nearing the end of a stomach flu had run an errand for his mom when he bought a winning ticket.

Kyle Boutilier, 44, lives in Brantford, Ontario, and he recalled how he hadn’t been feeling his best. Since he was on the mend, he said he couldn’t say no to his mom when she asked him to go to the store.

So he headed over to St. George & Grand Mart on St. George Street, where he bought a lottery ticket, opting for a $10 Instant The Bigger Spin ticket that he decided to play at the store.

“I scratched the ticket in the store, and when I saw the wheel on the customer display screen stop on ‘Bigger Spin,’ I knew I had won a big prize, but I didn’t realize how much it would be or what excitement was in store for me!” he recalled.

Boutilier was over the moon when he realized he’d have a chance to spin the wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto and possibly win a massive prize.

“My mom was asking me what took me so long at the store,” he said. “But when I told her I won the lottery, her mood changed, and she was very excited for me.”

Boutilier said he couldn’t sleep for several nights before the Bigger Spin event. Finally, on the day of the event, Boutilier got to spin the wheel and landed himself a six-figure win.

“The win had not truly sunk in until I saw the Bigger Spin wheel stop on $650,000!” he said.

With over half a million dollars in his account, Boutilier said he knows exactly what he’ll do with his money.

“The top of the list is putting a big down payment on a new house,” he said. “Next is putting money aside for my children, and finally, I plan to buy a new Jeep!”