"Tears of joy": Couple finds out about six-figure lottery win while out on a date night

Chad and Kim White of Cornwall, Ontario, have been playing the lottery for 30 years, and it’s all (literally) paid off as the couple recently won $100,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The married couple were on a date night when Kim checked their ticket on the OLG app. Suddenly, the words “Big Winner” appeared on the screen and Kim said she started to shake. Their ticket matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order.

“I said ‘Oh my gosh – we just won the lottery!’ Chad was driving at the time, but he took a quick glance at my phone and said, ‘$10 – that’s great.’ When tears of joy began pouring out of my eyes, he realized our prize was much bigger than that!” she said in a release.

With their winnings, the couple plans to go on a family trip. “We’re excited to make precious memories together. This win is an opportunity for us to do more for our family and community,” they said.

The couple purchased their winning ticket at Short Line Convenience & Video Store on Second Street in Cornwall.

They said they’ve been visiting the same store every week to buy their ticket package.