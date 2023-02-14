Happy anniversary: Lotto winner celebrates love by becoming a new millionaire

What do you get that special someone for an anniversary gift? For a Canadian Scratch & Win player, the sky’s the limit after her huge lottery win.

Khalida Noori of Coquitlam, BC, purchased a $10 Jackpot Multiplier Scratch & Win ticket on her 2023 wedding anniversary. It was a purchase that paid off with the top prize of $1 million.

“I came home that afternoon before picking up the kids,” said Noori. “I chose one ticket and scratched it and was in disbelief when I saw I had won. I was shaking.”

Noori bought the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby

She called her husband immediately, though he didn’t believe her at first. He even thought that her phone call was her “joke of the day.”

However, Noori validated her ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App. She and her husband also visited BCLC’s Vancouver office to confirm the massive Scratch & Win jackpot. That’s when they were finally able to believe that the wedding anniversary win was real.

Noori is excited to fulfill her lifelong dream of purchasing a home for her family, and “feels on top of the world.”

“My life is completely changed by this win,” she added.