Buying a home is top priority for lotto winner after scoring huge jackpot

Words can sometimes be hard to find when you receive some life-changing news.

Kenneth Ramos of Surrey, BC, found that out when he stopped for gas and checked his ticket for the August 8, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

Ramos discovered that he matched all four of the Lotto Max Extra numbers, which mean he won the $500,000 prize.

“I was speechless and walked away and came back to double-check a few minutes later,” he said.

The Metro Vancouver resident first told the good news to his wife. “She was speechless!”

Ramos bought the winning Lotto Max ticket at the Esso station on 96 Avenue and 168 Street in Surrey.

He shared that he plans to save for his children’s education, build an apartment in the Philippines, and purchase a home in BC.

“The most important thing is my kids and their future,” he added.