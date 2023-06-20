"Best dollar I ever spent": Lottery winner's Encore selection results in six-figure prize

A dollar and a last-minute decision have resulted in a big win for one lottery player.

Kenneth (Ken) Wilson is a 76-year-old retired father of two who lives in Mississauga, Ontario. A regular lottery player, Wilson describes himself as a loyal one — he never says no to Encore.

So early in June, he decided to buy a ticket when the Lotto Max main prize reached the maximum limit of $70 million, and of course, he made sure to add $1 for Encore.

Wilson checked his ticket after the June 2 draw and discovered he had won. However, he wasn’t quite sure how much he had won, so he had his wife scan his ticket.

“I asked my wife to check my ticket on the OLG App and told her not to tell me what it said,” he recalled. “I wanted to be surprised when I checked it at the store.”

Happy that he had won, Wilson headed to the store to scan and validate his ticket, and that’s when he saw the “Big Winner” sign on the screen. However, he was not prepared for the amount that he saw.

After matching six of the seven numbers, Wilson discovered he had won a $100,000 Encore prize, leaving him completely speechless.

“It still hasn’t sunk in fully,” he said while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre.

Wilson said he’d share the money with his children, adding, “It’s going to bring more fun into our lives.”

As for his $1 Encore selection, he said, “This was the best dollar I ever spent!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Kirk’s Gas & Convenience on Highway 518 in Sprucedale.