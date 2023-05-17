Lotto winner can finally take family on vacation after hitting huge jackpot

Canada’s newest millionaire is helping to remind people to check their lottery tickets before they forget about them.

Kalyn Davies of Mission, BC, had left her Lotto 6/49 ticket in her wallet for two weeks after the April 29, 2023 draw before realizing it was a winner. And it was a big one.

“I brought out my wallet to pay a bill when I saw the tickets,” Davies added. “When I scanned the ticket, I initially thought it was a $1,000 prize. I was about to text a screenshot of it to my husband when I noticed all the commas.”

Davies had won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 draw, and she immediately started shaking and pacing. She also shared that she isn’t sure what could have happened to the ticket if she didn’t open her wallet that day.

“I lose things a lot.”

The Lower Mainland resident bought the winning ticket at the Esso on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. Davies called her husband who was at work to share the good news but he was initially in disbelief too.

“I told him it was urgent,” Davies said. “He had to call me back and didn’t believe me right away.”

Davies added that she hasn’t been on an out-of-country vacation in over five years, so she will be treating her family to a Disneyland vacation. She also plans on using the winnings towards paying off her mortgage.