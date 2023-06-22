Lottery winner from small town wins big, plans to pay off student loans

What would you do if you won a six-figure lottery prize?

Some winners say that they need time to process and make plans, while others know exactly what they’re going to do with their windfall.

One recent lottery winner from Newfoundland and Labrador falls in the second category.

Jules Gittens lives in Port au Port East, a town located on the shore of Isthmus Bay, which is home to around 400 people.

Gittens had been playing an Atlantic Lottery Instant Win game when he discovered that he had won. The lottery player was thrilled to learn that he was now $137,975 richer.

The win definitely gives Gittens more financial freedom and peace of mind — he said he’ll be putting the money towards paying off his student loan debt. He’ll also be using his winnings to fix his vehicle. But practical matters aside, he does have some fun plans: he wants to travel back to Ontario, where he was born and raised.

“This changes my life,” he said.