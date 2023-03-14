34-year-old construction worker cried happy tears after winning lottery

One lottery player was brought to tears when he discovered that he had won big.

Jozsef Berki is a 34-year-old father who works in construction and lives in Mississauga, Ontario. One day, he was playing his $10 lottery ticket with his partner when he realized that he’d been playing a winning ticket.

And Berki didn’t just win any prize: he won the Instant Jackpot Multiplier top prize.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his windfall, he recalled that life-changing moment and how he was completely overwhelmed when he found out about his win.

“I shouted ‘$1 million!’ and then cried happy tears,” he said. “My partner was with me and she was so excited, too.”

Now with $1 million in his bank account, Berki said that he’ll be using the money to buy a house, a new car, and even travel. The win also means that he can finally start his own business.

“It’s a huge emotional feeling,” he said. “I’m feeling many emotions, some of which I don’t understand because I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Southdown Road in Mississauga.