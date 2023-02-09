"I was so close to landing on $1 million": Retired paramedic wins lottery

One lottery player came very close to winning $1 million; however, he didn’t go home empty-handed.

John Watkins is a 64-year-old retired paramedic who lives in Leamington, Ontario. He said that he’s a regular lottery player, choosing to try his luck once a week.

“I’ve been playing consistently for 30 years,” said Watkins, who’s a father and grandfather.

He was at the Seacliff Stop and Shop Variety on Seacliff Drive when he decided to purchase a ticket; however, this time he opted for something different from his usual.

“I normally play the Big Spin but I decided to try my luck this time with the Bigger Spin,” he said.

So when his spin landed on Bigger Spin at the store, Watkins was thrilled because he knew what it meant: a guaranteed $500,000 win. But that wasn’t the end of it — it also meant that he gets the chance to spin the wheel in person.

While at the OLG Prize Centre, Watkins finally got to spin The Bigger Wheel — an experience that he said was “unbelievable.” The wheel didn’t quite land on $1 million, but he certainly didn’t go home disappointed.

The spin landed Watkins an $800,000 win.

“I was very shocked and excited,” he said. “I was so close to landing on $1 million but I am so happy to be walking away with $800,000.”

It’s the first big win for Watkins, who said that he already has plans for his winnings: he’ll be using the money to pay off his mortgage, helping his children, and saving the rest for a rainy day.

He’ll also be celebrating the occasion with his family.

“We will also plan a family vacation,” he said, smiling. “Now we can sit back, relax and watch our children grow.”