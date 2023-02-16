"I've been a daily lottery player since the '80s": Man finally wins big

An Ontario man who has been playing the lottery for nearly four decades has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Dresden resident John Harris is a father and grandfather who said that he’s a regular lottery player who enjoys playing Instant Bingo and Lottario.

“I’ve been a daily lottery player since the ’80s,” he said.

Harris, who’s now retired, had purchased a $5 Instant Bingo Doubler ticket and was at home when he decided to play his ticket.

While scratching the ticket, something caught his attention.

“I saw the number 32 and thought I may have a big win,” he recalled. “I kept scratching and I was so shocked to find out I matched all the numbers.”

After playing for years, Harris had finally won big: he was taking home the Instant Bingo top prize worth $100,000.

“I couldn’t sleep that night because I was so excited!” he said. “The next day was my birthday, so I went to the store to have my ticket checked. It was a great birthday present.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to collect his cheque, Harris said he already has plans for his windfall: he’ll be putting his money towards some home renovations and will be buying himself a new iPhone.

The generous family man said that he’ll also be sharing his winnings with his daughter and granddaughter. And he’s looking forward to one very special occasion.

“I will have a great time celebrating my daughter’s wedding in Costa Rica,” he said, smiling.

Harris purchased his winning ticket at Rosco’s Mini Mart on North Street in Dresden.