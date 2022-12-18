“I noticed all the zeroes": Couple finally heading to Italy after huge lottery win

One family in Ontario is looking forward to what’s likely going to be a memorable vacation after a big lottery win.

Couple John and Tanya Fanuzzi from Woodbridge, Ontario, said they’ve been playing the lottery together for around 15 years.

After purchasing a ticket for the October 14 Lotto Max draw, John decided to use his phone to check the results.

“I was at home checking my ticket on the OLG App and thought the win was for $5,000,” said John, 44.

But he checked the results again and got a massive surprise.

“I took a step back and took a closer look, and that’s when I noticed all the zeroes,” he recalled. “It was shocking — I was numb. And then I yelled out for my wife.”

Tanya, 43, recalls the look on her husband’s face and said she could tell “something big happened.”

“He held out his phone and showed me the win,” she said. “I was shocked! I started laughing and gave him a big hug.”

The Fanuzzi’s had won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000 in the October 14 Lotto Max draw.

“We’re hard-working people — we don’t splurge,” said John.

The couple said they plan to set the money aside for their children and pay some bills. However, they are finally going to splurge on a family trip to Italy.

“This win feels like a huge blessing,” said John.

The winning ticket was purchased at S&T Convenience on Weston Road in Woodbridge.