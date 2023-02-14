A shopping trip for Valentine's treats leads to big lotto win for grandma

Move over, chocolate and flowers! A spur-of-the-moment lotto purchase has led to a sweet Valentine’s surprise for a Canadian grandmother.

Joan Stevens of Abbotsford, BC, purchased a $5 Black Pearls Scratch & Win ticket during a recent trip to the store for some gifts for her grandson.

“I went to the store to buy some tortilla chips and Valentine’s Day candy for my grandson as this store has really cool candy,” Stevens said. “Purchasing the ticket was an afterthought.”

The impromptu purchase at the Husky on Old Yale Road paid off to the tune of $100,000, the game’s top prize.

“My first thought was that it couldn’t be real. I went right back to the store to validate it,” explained Stevens, who was most excited to share the news with her daughter.

“She was in disbelief and thought I was lying.”

Stevens is hoping that this lottery win will bring her one step closer to her retirement dreams.

“I’ve always dreamt of retiring and buying my dream home on Vancouver Island if I ever won the lottery.”