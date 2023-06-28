Lotto player is sky-high after hitting big jackpot with ticket bought at airport

Having some extra toonies in your pocket can really pay off in a huge way.

Jianping Fu of Vaughan, Ontario, was recently at Vancouver International Airport for a West Coast trip when he decided to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket with his spare change.

The spur-of-the-moment purchase turned out to be a boarding call to riches, as the ticket for the June 7, 2023, draw netted Fu a $1 million prize. However, he didn’t find out until he returned home.

“I was trying to clear out my wallet [when I got home] and took out the lottery tickets from my trip,” Fu said. “I searched the winning numbers online and noticed I had matched the Gold Ball numbers. I downloaded the BCLC Lotto! App shortly after to confirm I actually won.”

Fu bought the winning ticket at a Vancouver International Airport lottery kiosk and was most excited to share the good news with his wife.

“She didn’t believe it,” the Vaughan resident shared.

Fu added that he will pay off his mortgage and then take some time to decide what to do with his jackpot. There will soon be more visits to the airport, as he would like to travel more too.

“It’s a big relief financially! I never thought I could win this big and I’m very excited.”