Lotto couple planning to renew vows after winning "breathtaking" jackpot

A stop for gas has turned into fuel for family fun after a lotto-playing couple scratched up a major prize.

Jessica and Jesse Chandler of Chilliwack, BC, were left in disbelief after the Set for Life scratch & win ticket revealed they had won the top prize of $675,000.

“I was at home at the kitchen table and couldn’t believe it was real,” Jessica said, adding that she checked the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App. “I immediately texted and called my husband, then my mom.”

The Fraser Valley residents bought the winning ticket at Circle K on First Avenue and Young Road in Chilliwack.

The Chandlers shared that they plan to bring their children on a vacation to Disneyland. Part of the winnings will also be used to save for a home.

“We also never had a honeymoon when we got married, so maybe we will do that and renew our vows sometime down the road,” added Jessica.

When asked how it feels to win, Jessica had a simple and beautiful sentiment.

“Breathtaking — a miracle.”