"Take it easy": Lottery winner plans to keep his job and live comfortably

A lottery winner in Alberta plans to keep his job, take it easy and live comfortably after scoring $100,000 last month.

Jesse Malofe netted the money after he added the Extra to his ticket for the December 10 Lotto 6/49 draw, with the $1 addition winning him $100,000 after he matched the last six digits to the winning Extra number – 5186825.

The Lac La Biche resident purchased his ticket from Heritage Rexall at 2375 111 Street NW in Edmonton on December 8.

Malofe discovered his win the day after the draw when he scanned his ticket using the Lotto

Spot app. When he saw he was a winner, he decided to double-check his ticket, so he brought it to a nearby store and checked it using the self-checker.

“It was the happiest day of my life,” Malofe told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming his prize.

The happy winner said he doesn’t have any big plans for his windfall now – apart from letting it take some of the stress out of his life.

“I’m just going to go to work, take it easy, and live comfortably,” he told the WCLC.

“It feels awesome!” he added.