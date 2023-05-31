"Wouldn't that be nice": Canadian goes from lottery wishes to winnings

Jennifer Roth saw someone else in Saskatchewan win the lottery and wondered what that would be like. Well, now she knows.

She was inspired to check her Lotto 6/49 ticket after learning that another Saskatchewan resident had won a lottery prize. Roth checked her ticket and discovered she won $100,000 on the April 29 Extra draw.

“I read about a winner in Saskatchewan and thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be nice?’” she said while claiming her prize in Saskatoon. “It’s very nice!”

Roth is from a small town called Rosthern, Saskatchewan, with a population of just under 1,700 people.

She said she will be paying off her bills but after that, she isn’t sure what to do with her winnings.

“It’s so hard to wrap my head around,” she said.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do we pay things off? Do we save it?’ So many things we can do!”

Roth purchased her winning Lotto 6/49 and Extra ticket from the Co-op Rosthern C-Store. She won her $100,000 prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number — 1993213.