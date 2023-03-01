Jennifer McElhoes of Calgary couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw she had a lottery ticket that would make her $7 million richer.

“I was scanning a bunch of tickets, but that one made me stop in my tracks,” McElhoes recalled with a laugh as she claimed her prize in February.

She said she scanned her ticket 10 times using the Lotto Spot App. “I kept going back to it,” she said. “I didn’t believe it.”

McElhoes purchased her ticket from a 7-Eleven in Calgary a few hours before the January 26 draw. She discovered her win a few days later.

“I phoned my parents straight away and told them I won the lottery,” McElhoes said. “They

weren’t sure what to make of that, but they could hear the excitement in my voice, so they told me to come over.”

She said she was in shock and had a hard time eating or sleeping the days after she

discovered her win.

Calgary’s newest multimillionaire has a few ideas in mind for her winnings.

“Invest, share a little, retire,” she said. “I might take a course for fun now that I have this

opportunity.”

“I’m still processing it,” she added. “It’s hard to imagine what $7 million really is!”