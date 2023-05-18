Family left in disbelief from lotto couple's huge jackpot win

How would you react if you found out you were suddenly half a million dollars richer?

Would you cry out with glee? Would you start shaking or pacing?

When Jeffrey Scott of Langley, BC, found out that he and his wife, Mari Volkaert, had won $500,000 from Lotto 6/49, he immediately froze.

Scott was at home relaxing on the couch when checked the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! app.

The Metro Vancouver residents bought the ticket from the On the Run in Aldergrove, on Fraser Highway and 264 Street.

After recovering from their own initial shock, Scott and Volkaert shared the news with family, though they “didn’t believe us at first,” he said.

The couple shared that they enjoy spending time with family and working around their house, especially in the yard. They have no specific plans on how to spend their jackpot, but Scott and Volkaert added that “it will make our life easier, that’s for sure.”