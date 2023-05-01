A lottery winner in Saskatchewan and a customer behind him in a convenience store both had the same reaction after learning he had won a cool $250,000.

Prince Albert resident Jeff Lennox had a few choice words when he checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket and discovered he won $250,000 on the July 2, 2022, draw and he wasn’t the only one.

You might also like: "I didn't want to wake up my wife": Lottery winner went back to bed after big win

Lottery winner waited six months to claim prize because he wanted "a plan"

"No one believes it": Lottery winner says friends, family think she's joking about her windfall

“I think the first thing I said was, ‘Holy f***!’” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming his prize in Saskatoon. “Then the guy behind me saw the amount on the screen and said the same thing!”

Lennox, who said he often lets his lottery tickets pile up before checking them all at once, purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 and Extra ticket from Tigger’Z Convenience Store, located at 700 15th Avenue E in Prince Albert. He discovered his win at the same store – nine months later.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was just standing there in awe.”

The winner said he hasn’t made any big plans for his windfall aside from putting some of the money toward his mortgage.