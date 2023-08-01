Canada's newest millionaire couldn't wait to tell his wife and kids

A dream vacation can now become a reality thanks to a lottery ticket bought on a whim.

Jaswinder Bassi of Surrey, BC, is excited to jet off across the pond thanks to a $1 million jackpot win from the July 25, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

Bassi discovered his Maxmillions prize after hearing the news that a fellow BC resident won $35 million in the same draw.

“I woke up on Wednesday morning and I looked at my phone and saw that someone in Kamloops won $35 million so I figured I better check my ticket,” Bassi said. “I checked it on the Lotto! App and saw that I won $1 million. I was relieved.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on 120th Street in Delta with the hopes that he could go travelling more if he won. Bassi was at home when he discovered his win and couldn’t wait to share the news with his family.

“My wife was very excited and didn’t believe me at first,” he added. “My kids are going to decide what we should do to celebrate.”

Bassi shared that he is “so excited” about his big win and that he plans to treat his wife to a European vacation.

“She has always wanted to see Europe and now we can make that a reality.”