A lottery winner just woke up $5 million richer this morning

If you bought a lottery ticket for the January 4 Lotto 6/49 draw, you might want to check your ticket.

Someone just won a life-changing amount of cash after last night’s draw and according to a release from OLG, the winning ticket was sold in Woodbridge, Ontario.

The new millionaire will soon get to take home a cheque for $5 million after winning the jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw.

The winning numbers are 4, 17, 21, 22, 31, 38, and 46.

It was a lucky night for a bunch of people in Ontario. Someone won the second prize worth $118,002.40 after buying a winning ticket in the Kawartha Lakes region. The province also had three winners in Burlington, Mississauga, and Windsor, each of whom won the $100,000 Encore prize.

Elsewhere in Canada, someone in Calgary won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $118,002.40

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Saturday, January 7.