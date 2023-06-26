“I'm already retired”: Lottery winner plans to share wealth with friends and family

James Wallace’s retirement plans changed with just one phone call after he found out he was a lottery winner.

The Calgary winner was thrilled to hear that his Lotto 6/49 subscription had won him $1 million!

When you play with a subscription and win a major prize, you receive a courtesy phone call. Wallace said he was completely shocked.

“I can’t believe it,” he said during the call. “This is phenomenal!”

The lottery winner said he is going to take some time deciding what to do with his newfound winnings, but he said the first thing he’s going to do was easy to figure out.

“So far, all I know is I’m going to share the money with some family and friends,” he said.

A lot of winners will talk about putting money away for retirement. For Wallace, that situation is a little different but this will certainly still help.

“I’m already retired,” he explained. “But I think I’ll enjoy retirement a little differently now!”

Wallace won his million-dollar prize on Lotto 6/49’s Gold Ball draw.