“My heart skipped a beat”: Lotto couple set for life after winning jackpot

Sometimes it can take a little while for good news to really sink in.

James Arthur of Coldstream, BC, had to take an extra look at the Set for Life scratch & win ticket he bought with his wife Laurie when it revealed the game’s top prize of $675,000.

“My heart skipped a beat,” James said of the moment he realized what they had won. “I was sitting at my desk scratching the ticket and was leaving a voicemail message for my wife. I noticed in game five I had three cash prizes and I had to check it again.”

The Okanogan Valley couple bought the ticket from Kirby’s Kiosk inside of the Polson Place Mall on Highway 6 in Vernon. James scratched the ticket at home.

Though Laurie was excited to share the news with their son, he was initially skeptical of the windfall.

“He didn’t believe us,” Laurie shared. “We asked him to come over right away and I think he thought perhaps someone had passed away… but once we made it clear we won the lottery, he was so happy for us.

“It feels wonderful to win.”

The Arthurs celebrated their Set for Life win with a nice dinner and also plan to use their winnings to travel. They will also be sharing some with their son.